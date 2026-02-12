6 / 10

Mukteshwar and Bhim Tal, Uttarakhand: Mukteswar attracts those seeking mountain views, forest trails, and quiet retreats. Its small size and personal hospitality add to its welcoming appeal. Centred around a serene lake, Bhim Tal is known for its gentle pace and scenic beauty. Visitors appreciate the town’s peaceful surroundings and friendly hosts. (Source: Photo by unsplash )