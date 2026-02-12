Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards 2026 spotlighted Indian towns that travellers found exceptionally welcoming. These destinations stood out for heartfelt hospitality, ease of travel, and memorable local experiences across landscapes, cultures, and histories. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Bir, Himachal Pradesh: Bir continues to charm visitors with its calm energy, scenic valleys, and friendly community. Known for paragliding and monasteries, the town blends adventure with mindfulness and genuine warmth. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Mararikulam, Kerala: This coastal village is loved for its quiet beaches, backwaters, and traditional Kerala hospitality. Travellers often describe Mararikulam as peaceful, unhurried, and deeply welcoming. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Jaisalmer’s golden architecture, desert culture, and gracious hosts leave a lasting impression. Visitors praise the city’s rich heritage and the warmth of its people. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh: Set against the Dhauladhar range, McLeod Ganj offers spiritual calm, Tibetan culture, and inclusive spaces. Its relaxed atmosphere makes travellers feel instantly at home. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Mukteshwar and Bhim Tal, Uttarakhand: Mukteswar attracts those seeking mountain views, forest trails, and quiet retreats. Its small size and personal hospitality add to its welcoming appeal. Centred around a serene lake, Bhim Tal is known for its gentle pace and scenic beauty. Visitors appreciate the town’s peaceful surroundings and friendly hosts. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Manali remains a favourite for its mix of adventure, culture, and mountain hospitality. From cosy stays to bustling markets, travellers find the town lively yet welcoming. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh: Famous for its UNESCO-listed temples, Khajuraho impresses visitors with its heritage, walkability, and respectful tourism culture. The town offers a warm and enriching stay. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Hampi, Karnataka: Hampi’s surreal ruins and laid-back traveller scene create a unique sense of belonging. Visitors value its openness, history, and strong backpacker community. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
Mandrem, Goa: Mandrem stands out for its quieter beaches and relaxed Goan vibe. Travellers often praise its slow living charm, friendly locals, and peaceful coastal atmosphere. (Source: Photo by unsplash )