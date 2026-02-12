The humble hotdog has travelled far beyond its American roots. Across the world, countries have added their own twists using local flavours, toppings, and traditions, turning this street food staple into something truly global. (unsplash)
2 / 7
American Classic Hot Dog (USA): The all American hot dog is simple but iconic. Usually served in a soft bun with mustard, ketchup, relish, or onions, it’s a staple at baseball games, backyard barbecues, and street carts across the country.
3 / 7
Japadog (Japan): Japan elevates the hot dog with creative toppings like teriyaki sauce, seaweed, wasabi mayo, and bonito flakes. The result is a fusion style hot dog that’s both playful and packed with umami flavours. (unsplash)
4 / 7
Sonoran Hot Dog (Mexico): Wrapped in crispy bacon and loaded with beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, mayo, mustard, and salsa, the Sonoran hot dog is bold, messy, and packed with flavour, especially popular in northern Mexico. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Currywurst (Germany): Germany’s take on the hot dog swaps the bun for sliced sausage smothered in curry-spiced ketchup. Often served with fries, currywurst is a beloved street food and a symbol of Berlin’s fast food culture. (unsplash)
6 / 7
Tunnbrödsrulle (Sweden): This Scandinavian favourite features a hot sausage wrapped in soft flatbread instead of a bun. It’s filled with mashed potatoes, onions, mustard, and sometimes shrimp salad, surprisingly comforting and hearty. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Completo (Chile): The Chilean completo is famously overstuffed. Topped with avocado, tomatoes, sauerkraut, and generous amounts of mayo, it’s a creamy, fresh, and indulgent version of the classic hot dog. (unsplash)