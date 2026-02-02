Long before screens took over our free time, board games brought people together around a table. Some titles have stood the test of decades, crossing generations and cultures. Here are six of the most popular board games of all time.
2 / 7
Chess: Chess is one of the oldest and most widely played board games in the world. Its simple setup hides immense strategic depth. The game continues to thrive both casually and competitively.
3 / 7
Cluedo: Cluedo, also known as Clue, introduced mystery solving to board gaming. Players piece together clues to identify the murderer, weapon, and location. The game’s narrative style set it apart.
4 / 7
Ludo: Originating from the ancient Indian game Pachisi, Ludo is played globally. Its easy rules make it accessible for all ages. It is especially popular as a family and travel game.
5 / 7
Monopoly: Monopoly has been a household favourite since the 1930s. Its property trading and family rivalry have made it iconic. Countless themed editions have helped keep it relevant.
6 / 7
Risk: Risk centres around world domination through strategy and alliances. It became popular during the mid twentieth century. The game appeals to players who enjoy long, tactical gameplay.
7 / 7
Scrabble: Scrabble blends language and strategy in a way few games can. Players score points by forming words on a grid. It remains especially popular among word lovers.