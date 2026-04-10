Movie critics don’t just review films; they shape how audiences understand cinema. Throughout history, influential critics have guided public taste, championed overlooked gems, and helped define the very standards of great filmmaking. (unsplash)
2 / 7
Roger Ebert: Roger Ebert brought film criticism to the mainstream. Through his reviews and TV show, he made cinema accessible, using his famous “thumbs up or down” to influence millions of viewers. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Richard Roeper: Carrying forward the legacy of televised criticism, Richard Roeper brought a modern voice to film reviews, continuing to influence audiences in the digital age. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Pauline Kael: Writing for The New Yorker, Pauline Kael became known for her bold, passionate opinions. She shaped critical thinking in cinema and influenced generations of filmmakers and critics. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Gene Siskel: As Ebert’s counterpart, Gene Siskel helped turn film criticism into engaging debate. Their disagreements made reviews entertaining and showed that movies could be interpreted in many ways. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
François Truffaut: Before becoming a filmmaker, Truffaut was a critic who challenged traditional cinema. His writings helped spark the French New Wave, proving critics can reshape the industry itself. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Andrew Sarris: Andrew Sarris popularised the “auteur theory” in the U.S., arguing that directors are the true authors of films, an idea that changed how movies are studied and appreciated. (wikimedia commons)