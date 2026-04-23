May 2026 is packed with exciting releases, from long awaited sequels to star studded originals. Whether you love drama, action, or fashion fuelled stories, this month has something worth adding to your watchlist. (unsplash)
2 / 7
The Devil Wears Prada 2: The iconic fashion world returns! With Meryl Streep expected to reprise her role, this sequel is already generating massive buzz. (wikipedia)
3 / 7
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: The beloved franchise continues with a new chapter exploring the evolving relationship between humans and apes. (wikipedia)
4 / 7
Mother Mary: A visually striking musical drama starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Expect bold storytelling, music, and high fashion aesthetics. (wikipedia)
5 / 7
Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise is back with more jaw dropping stunts in what could be the franchise’s biggest instalment yet. (wikipedia)
6 / 7
Furiosa: Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, this high octane prequel dives into the origins of one of the most iconic characters from the Mad Max universe. (wikipedia)
7 / 7
Thunderbolts: Marvel’s anti-hero team up promises action, chaos, and a darker twist on the superhero genre. (wikipedia)