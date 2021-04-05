1 / 20

Belhussein Abdelsalam, popularly known as Charlo, started performing on the streets of Morocco's capital when he lost his job three decades ago. "The former sports photographer sees parallels between himself and the screen legend, whose humor and painted face hid a deep well of painful childhood memories. In the same way, imitating Chaplin gave Abdelsalam a comedic mask to hide his own sadness and hardships," reports AP.(Photo: AP)