1 / 9

Most of us know Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo from the Netflix series Money Heist. And if you are a fan of the show, we are sure the actor has left you impressed with her strong on-screen performance. But did you know that the Spanish actor, who has 6 million followers on Instagram, also has an enviable wardrobe? Take a look for yourself. (Photo: Úrsula-Corberó/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)