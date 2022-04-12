4 / 9

“The world has millions of stories about women artists who struggle to find a style that matches their vision. All artists, I feel must echo the philosophy of Francis Picabia who said artists must express the emotion which nature makes them feel without the least care for technique in order to reach their goals. I have picked women artists who have found their own pictorial freedom. I am looking at a show that exemplifies purity of thoughts in painting, sculpture and ceramics,” shared Uma Nair, curator of the show; Dancer 2 by Leena Batra (Source: PR Handout)