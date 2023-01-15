As R’Bonney Gabriel becomes the 71st Miss Universe, check out the top moments from the contest
January 15, 2023 15:33 IST
R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States of America won the coveted title of Miss Universe 2022. The event took place on January 15th at New Orleans, USA. (Source: AP)
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, back to camera, is hugged by other contestants after being crowned Miss Universe at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans (Source: AP)
The final three contestants react during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans. Left to right are Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez. (Source: AP)
Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel smiles during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleane. (Source: AP)
Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gestures to the crowd before a new Miss Universe was chosen at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, in New Orleans on Saturday. (Source: AP)
Miss India Divita Rai competes during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana (Source: Reuters)
Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez takes part in the evening gown competition during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans. (Source: AP)
Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri competes during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana (Source: Reuters)
Miss Trinidad and Tobago Tya Jane Ramey takes part in the evening gown competition during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans (Source: AP)