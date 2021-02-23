Latest news
- Explosion of quota demands: Who wants what, why in Karnataka
- In UP govt’s attempt to boost tourism, Ayodhya gets the biggest pie
- For a fee, House Finance panel head Jayant Sinha offers to advise, secure funds for firm
- EC: CAPF deployment in all poll-bound states, not just West Bengal
- Projects for Assam, Bengal, PM Modi promises real ‘poriborton’
- Cow science exam postponed after Aayog chief’s exit
- UP Budget an election stunt, nothing in it for youths, farmers: Opposition
- Kolkta: TMC rolls out slogan across state
- Politics, economics of Goa’s river casinos
Mira Kapoor reveals Shahid’s most annoying habit, her crush, go-to snack and much moreUpdated: February 23, 2021 11:49:22 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- AAP upsets Congress in Rajkot; BJP ahead in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat
- Explosion of quota demands: Who wants what, why in Karnataka
- EntertainmentTurning the clock back on the acclaimed Partition saga Buniyaad, called the Sholay of Indian TV
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan return to their Bandra home with newborn son, watch video
- TrendingUP couple donates blood on wedding day, wins hearts online
- TrendingKoala gets a new lease on life with prosthetic foot made by Australian dentist
- SportsAxar Patel — the family’s hero, literally
- SportsMilestone-man Ishant Sharma better than before
- OpinionIn polarised times, mob impunity and police helplessness
- All you need to know about Motera Cricket Stadium
- TechnologyAmkette Evo Fox Game Box review: A fun device for retro gamers