1 / 9

Mira Kapoor is known to be a fashion and fitness enthusiast. The 27-year-old regularly shares yoga and wellness inspiration on social media. But we also love her comfortable and chic style choices, which are a breath of fresh air.



As such, if you’re looking for some timeless and elegant style inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Mira’s sartorial choices will be more than enough to enamour you. Take a look at the pictures below. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)