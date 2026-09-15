Milk-based sweets are among the richest and most comforting desserts enjoyed across cultures. From creamy textures to caramelised flavours, these indulgent treats showcase the remarkable versatility of milk. Here are six must-try milk-based sweets from around the world. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Basundi: A thickened, sweetened milk dessert flavoured with cardamom and nuts, similar to a richer version of rabri. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Dulce de Leche: A slow cooked milk and sugar spread with a deep caramel flavour, used in desserts across Latin America. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Kalakand: A soft, grainy dessert made from reduced milk and paneer, lightly sweetened and often garnished with pistachios. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Milk Tart: A delicate tart with a creamy milk-based filling, subtly flavoured with cinnamon, light yet indulgent. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Panna Cotta: A delicious Italian dessert made with sweetened cream and gelatin, often topped with fruit or caramel sauce. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Tres Leches Cake: A moist sponge cake soaked in three types of milk, rich, creamy, and melt in the mouth. (Source: Photo by unsplash)