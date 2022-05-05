1 / 14

The fanfare, flashes, glam, and fashion extravaganza didn't stop after the stars ascended the steps of the Gala. In fact, it started after, and spilled onto a super glamorous and fancy after party. This is where stars have fun with their bold outfits, without the mandate of a theme of a dress code. Let's take a look at who wore what for the party after fashion's biggest night.

After a truly gilded and glamorous Versace look that consisted of a kilometer-long golden chains, Cardi B changed into yet another Versace number, this time a vintage black dress. (Photo: Cardi B/Instagram)