Met Gala 2019: From Ashley Graham to Donatella Versace; the worst dressed celebs on the pink carpet

Model Ashley Graham sported a pink and green outfit from Gucci, but we're not entirely sure if it went with the theme. The look is too plain and leaves us unimpressed. In a rare faux pas, Ashley's optical illusion tights rather looked like she forgot to wear pants. However, there is no doubt that Graham looks neat with her sleek hair-do and nude make-up. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)