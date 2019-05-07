Toggle Menu Sections
Met Gala 2019: From Ashley Graham to Donatella Versace; the worst dressed celebs on the pink carpethttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/met-gala-2019-worst-dressed-celebs-ashley-graham-donatella-versace-5714189/

Met Gala 2019: From Ashley Graham to Donatella Versace; the worst dressed celebs on the pink carpet

Keeping in mind this year's Met Gala theme, 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', many celebs rocked the pink carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, some of them failed to follow the memo. Here's a look at the outfits which did not impress us much.

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

Model Ashley Graham sported a pink and green outfit from Gucci, but we're not entirely sure if it went with the theme. The look is too plain and leaves us unimpressed. In a rare faux pas, Ashley's optical illusion tights rather looked like she forgot to wear pants. However, there is no doubt that Graham looks neat with her sleek hair-do and nude make-up. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

Donatella Versace's over-the-top ensemble made her stand out but not for a good reason. Called the queen of fashion, Donatella failed to deliver at the Gala. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

Tiffany Haddish's 'pimperella' outfit was too 'meh' given the theme of the gala event. It seemed like something that had been bought from a dollar store. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

In a Louis Vuitton designer outfit, Swedish actor Alicia Vikander chose a safe look that failed to do justice to the theme of 'bold and bizarre fashion'. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

Caroline Trentini's Halloween-inspired outfit with a skull-printed Thom Browne dress with strappy sandals let the fashionistas down as it failed to imbibe the theme. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

Keltie Knight wearing Cappellazzo Couture looked too subdued for the fashion event. It didn't look too bold enough to leave an impression. The fashionistas would have wanted more from the Canadian TV presenter. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

Solange Knowles' python look was quite outrageous for this event. In an Italian brand Salvatore Ferragamo outfit designed by Paul Andrew, the 32-year-old included a long sleeve bodysuit with extended lapels and dropped shoulders paired with thigh-high python ‘F wedge’ boots. Accessorised with Piaget rings, bracelets and necklace, the ensemble seemed overwhelming. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement
Met Gala 2019, Met Gala, New York, worst dressed, Ezra Miller, Hailey Bieber, Lilly Singh, Michael Urie, Billy Porter, worst dressed celebs, 2019 MET Museum Costume, Metropolitan Museum of Art, thememetgala, Camp Fashion, Camp Theme, theater, broadway, musicaltheater, fashions, fashionstyling, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, lifestyle, stylish, style statement

YouTube star and comedian Liza Koshy wore a dress by Balmain that looked very rigid in shape with the layered ruffles. Source: (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 OnePlus 6/6T users want an OxygenOS feature removed for privacy reasons
2 Wong Kar-wai films to get 4K restoration ahead of In the Mood for Love's 20th anniversary
3 Google I/O Keynote 2019 LIVE Updates: Android Q, Pixel 3a and other announcements