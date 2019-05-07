Meghan gives birth to baby boy: A look at her maternity fashion

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy yesterday. While it is still to be seen what the Royal will be wearing when she steps out next, Meghan was seen rocking maternity wear all through her pregnancy. From trench coats to flowy dresses, the actor-turned-Royal was seen wearing them all. We take a look at some of Meghan's most amazing maternity looks. During a visit to Rabat, Morocco she wore a custom floor length blue chiffon floral dress from Carolina Herrera's fall 2019 collection. Hair neatly tied in a bun, went perfectly well for the gown which seemed like the perfect materinity wear sor summer.