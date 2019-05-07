Toggle Menu Sections
Meghan gives birth to baby boy: A look at her maternity fashion

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy yesterday. The Royal, who is known for her stylish fashion choices, often turned heads with her chic maternity looks. We take a look.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy yesterday. While it is still to be seen what the Royal will be wearing when she steps out next, Meghan was seen rocking maternity wear all through her pregnancy. From trench coats to flowy dresses, the actor-turned-Royal was seen wearing them all. We take a look at some of Meghan's most amazing maternity looks. During a visit to Rabat, Morocco she wore a custom floor length blue chiffon floral dress from Carolina Herrera's fall 2019 collection. Hair neatly tied in a bun, went perfectly well for the gown which seemed like the perfect materinity wear sor summer.

Back in March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Kate Middleton and Prince William for a special celebration in honour of Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. For the occasion, Meghan wore a white coat from Amanda Wakeley over a metallic brocade knee length dress. She paired the look with nude Paul Andrew heels and a metallic Wilbur & Gussie clutch.

Meghan Markle kicked off International Women’s Day by joining a panel discussion hosted by King’s College of London in style. She wore an Alexander Mcqueen black blazer over a black and white printed shift dress by Reiss. She rounded off the look with Stella McCartney clutch and black Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Commonwealth Day at the Canadian Consulate, and the Royal was dressed in an emerald green dress and bespoke coat from a Canadian label Erdem's collection.

At an official country tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked in together to the Andalusian Gardens at the historic Kasbah, where Markle wore a white Aritzia blazer layered with a black Loyd Ford pleated dress. She rounded off the look with Manolo Blahnik heels and dazzling Gas Bijoux earrings.

Meghan dazzled at the Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, clad in a sequin navy dress by Roland Mouret featuring three-quarter sleeves and a leg slit. She teamed it with a clutch from Givenchy and strappy heels. Bold red lipstick and hair neatly pulled back rounded off her look nicely.

While visiting one of her new patronages, Mayhew, the Royal wore a beige turtle-neck maternity dress from H&M. She further paired it with an Armani trench coat. A Stella McCartney bag and beige heels accentuated her outfit.

Meghan stunned in a red belted coat by Sentaler that she wore over a purple midi dress from Babaton. Her vibrant red heels from Stuart Weitzman were note-worthy and went well with her outfit. Her outfit was accessorised with a tan bag by Gabriela Hearst and rounded off with her signature messy bun.

Duchess of Sussex walked along Kingfisher Bay Jetty during a visit to Fraser Island, Australia. She was spotted in a striped noodle strap dress with bow-tie detail and we think she pulled off the thigh-high slit effortlessly. Hair neatly tied in a bun, black sunnies and brown gladiators rounded out the look.

