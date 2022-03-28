1 / 12

LA's Dolby Theatre came to life again as Oscars night returned with full vigour after two years of the raging pandemic. Hence, stars were back to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night in all the shimmer, glitz, and glamour. Let's check out some of the best dressed celebrities who owned the red carpet in their jaw-droppingly stunning ensembles.



Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain poses with her Oscar in a dual-toned, shimmery Gucci gown with a feathery hem at the end of a short train. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)