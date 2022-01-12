1 / 9

American rapper Colson Baker, or more popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), and actor Megan Fox's relationship rumours started brewing in March 2020 when the production of their movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' in Puerto Rico got shut down due to the pandemic. Kelly's music video for 'Bloody Valentine' starring Fox only fanned the fire. Now, the couple is super vocal about their relationship and their romance is evident in the way they style their couple looks. Fox has gone on record to say that she is influenced by MGK's outfits. No wonder they co-ordinate their outfits like pros. (Photo: Megan Fox/ Instagram)