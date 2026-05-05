Some of the world’s most famous paintings are more than just masterpieces, they are windows into real lives. Behind every portrait is a person with a story, identity or mystery that has fascinated art lovers for centuries. Here are six people captured in iconic portraits you should know about. (unsplash)
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Lisa Gherardini: Believed to be the woman behind Mona Lisa, Lisa Gherardini was a Florentine woman. Her subtle smile and enigmatic expression have made her one of the most recognisable faces in art history. (wikimedia commons)
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Adele Bloch-Bauer: Immortalised in Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, she was a prominent figure in Viennese society. The painting’s gold-leaf style made it one of the most luxurious portraits ever created. (wikimedia commons)
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Diego Velázquez: In Las Meninas, the central figure is Infanta Margarita Teresa, surrounded by attendants. Velázquez even included himself in the painting, blurring the line between artist and subject. (wikimedia commons)
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Giovanni Arnolfini and Giovanna Cenami: The couple in The Arnolfini Portrait are thought to be a wealthy merchant and his wife. The painting is filled with symbolic details about marriage, wealth and domestic life. (wikimedia commons)
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Madame Moitessier: Madame Moitessier, painted by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, represents wealth and elegance in 19th-century France. The detailed textures and mirror reflection add layers of symbolism and sophistication. (wikimedia commons)
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Rembrandt van Rijn: Rembrandt painted dozens of self-portraits throughout his life, offering a rare, honest look at his aging process, emotions and artistic evolution. (wikimedia commons)