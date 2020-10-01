1 / 9

If you have seen the show Dark on Netflix, you know Martha aka Lisa Vicari. The actor is more than just a pretty face. With over a million followers on Instagram, she shot to fame for her impeccable acting in the new thriller series. Vicari's fashion is very subtle to say the least. The actor keeps it simple even when she's making an appearance on the red carpet. Check out her top 8 looks here! (Photo: Lisa Vicari/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)