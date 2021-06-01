Most read
- MiG 21 crash in Moga: Deceased pilot's friends start online petition demanding discontinuation of fighter jet
- At meeting with Khattar, PM ‘expresses satisfaction’ with Haryana’s handling of Covid
- Amig congress feud: Sons of two Congress MLAs being considered for govt jobs on compassionate grounds
- Delhi: Home delivery of liquor via app, website allowed under amended excise rules
- Row over wedding party in UP village: many say want to leave
- Ram temple construction: Work on removing debris, filling area under way, says Trust
- Alapan didn’t walk out of Modi’s meet: TMC slams Prasad’s claim
- Explained: What Sasikala’s return could mean for AIADMK and Tamil Nadu
On Marilyn Monroe’s birth anniversary, a look at some of her most memorable picsJune 1, 2021 10:12:36 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Decks cleared for Covaxin facility at Bulandshahr
- Explained: India's GDP fall, in perspective
- EntertainmentThe Family Man 2, Loki, Sunflower and others: Streaming in June 2021
- EntertainmentSidharth Shukla on life post Bigg Boss 13: 'People no longer love me for a character but for real me'
- TrendingThis mash-up of Mads Mikkelsen dancing to Kishore Kumar's ‘Pag Ghunghroo’ has netizens amused
- TrendingAfter rains in Mumbai, it is pouring memes and jokes on Twitter
- SportsAsian C'ships: Panghal goes down 3-2 in dodgy split decision to Zoirov
- SportsNaomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after expulsion threat
- OpinionSeven years in government vs seven weeks of Covid
- Explained: India's GDP fall, in perspective
- LifestyleBrie Larson doing one-arm pull-ups will make you want to hit the gym
- TechnologyHere's everything AMD announced at its Computex 2021 keynote event