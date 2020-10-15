Bihar polls
- Target 5 lakh kits, women lead Patna’s Covid race for polls
- At labour chowks, lockdown shadow over Nitish sushasan
- Meira Kumar interview: 'Referendum is a big word…but yes, Modi work will be talked about'
- Jitan Ram Manjhi: The man of many U-turns looks to turn a corner
- As BJP footprint grows, Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base
- Railway upgrades tracks to Bihar, some trains now running ahead of schedule
- The rise and rise of Nityanand Rai
- Nitish Kumar: The man for all seasons
- Sushil Kumar Modi: The forever deputy
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
Manushi Chhillar can elevate even the most basic look; here's proof
Best of Express
- SC says Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case, victim's family seeks trial in Delhi
- Bihar polls LIVE: Chirag accuses Nitish of 'insulting' his father
- EntertainmentTheatres open after seven months in COVID-19 shadow
- EntertainmentKashmera Shah thanks Salman Khan for providing financial aid to ailing actor Faraaz Khan
- TrendingThis Japanese group's music with bottles and a toy train strikes a chord with netizens
- TrendingWatch: Woman has close shave as building comes crashing down in Hyderabad
- SportsIPL 2020: Delhi Capitals win pace duel
- SportsAnrich Nortje spits fire in Dubai: Clocks fastest delivery in IPL history
- OpinionOur life is the answer to the trolls. Withdrawing it means denying our reality
- How Modi government has been bypassing Parliament
- LifestyleTanishq ad: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife, others share personal interfaith stories
- TechnologyOur Google Pixel 4a review: The 'affordable' Pixel smartphone