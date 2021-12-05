1 / 15

Bollywood's favourite designer who is the mastermind behind multiple defining fashion moments in the country's sartorial history, Manish Malhotra turns 55 today. Here's looking back at the times when B-town divas stunned in the design maven's creations. In picture, Alia Bhatt's yellow lehenga with the now-viral infinity blouse that wore for Anushka Ranjan's wedding. (Photo: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)