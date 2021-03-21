1 / 12

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's recent collection. Speaking about Kartik Aaryan, the designer said: "He adds charm to the outfit. His humbleness and honesty double up the overall impact". He praised Kiara Advani also, saying, "Kiara is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the industry today, and she also puts her soul to work, which reflects in the final result." (Source: PR Handout)