Forget the sweets. In regional kitchens, mangoes take a savory turn, appearing in tangy, traditional dishes that defy expectations. These rare recipes highlight the fruit's incredible culinary diversity.
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Ensaladang Mangga (Philippines): A savoury salad of green mango, tomatoes, onions, and shrimp paste. It’s a bold mix of salty, sour, and umami flavours.
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Goi Xoai (Vietnam): A light, herb filled salad with shredded mango, peanuts, and sometimes dried beef or seafood, fresh, tangy, and aromatic.
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Mango Atchara (Philippines): A pickled side dish made from green mango, carrots, and vinegar. Crunchy and sweet sour, it’s often served with grilled meats. (unsplash)
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Mango Pepper Sauce: A spicy sweet sauce made with ripe mangoes and hot peppers. It’s often used as a glaze or dip for grilled meats and seafood. (unsplash)
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Mango with Chamoy (Mexico): Fresh mango slices topped with chamoy sauce, chili powder, and lime. Sweet, spicy, tangy, it’s a street food favourite with a kick.
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Som Tam Mamuang: This flavorful Thai salad is a close relative of the famous Green Papaya Salad (Som Tam Thai). The primary difference is the base ingredient: instead of shredded green papaya, this dish uses shredded sour green mango.