Mango season = dessert season. While classics like mango ice cream always hit, there’s a whole world of underrated mango desserts across cultures that deserve a spot on your plate. From creamy to icy to subtly spiced, here are six mango desserts you need to try this summer. (unsplash)
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Aamras with Poori: While known in India, it’s still underappreciated globally. Sweet mango pulp flavoured with saffron and cardamom, paired with hot pooris, comforting and indulgent. (unsplash)
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Mango Sticky Rice: A Thai favourite that deserves more love worldwide, soft sticky rice drenched in coconut milk served with ripe mango slices. (unsplash)
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Mango Shrikhand: Also called amrakhand, this creamy strained-yogurt dessert is flavoured with mango, saffron and nuts, rich yet cooling. (unsplash)
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Mango Sago: A chilled mix of mango puree, coconut milk and chewy tapioca pearls, light, refreshing and hugely popular in Hong Kong but still underrated elsewhere. (wikimedia commons)
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Mango Kulfi Falooda: A layered treat combining mango kulfi, vermicelli, basil seeds and rose syrup, textured, refreshing and surprisingly underrated outside India. (youtube: food fusion)
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Mango Fool: A simple yet underrated dessert where mango puree is folded into whipped cream and blueberry, light, airy and perfect for hot evenings. (unsplash)