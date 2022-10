1 / 10

Malaika Arora is known for her bold fashion choices. The ageless beauty has time and time again proven that she is a true fashion diva. From satin gowns, to monotone silhouettes, the actor's sartorial picks are glamorous. Giving a big cheer to the actor, who is aging like fine wine, on her 49th birthday we have shortlisted some of her striking looks. Which one is your favourite? (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)