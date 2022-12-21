We just cannot get enough of Malaika Arora in this white sheer sari
December 21, 2022 11:49:38 am
Be it chic casuals or ethnic wear, Malaika Arora is known to ooze elegance and style with her sartorial choices. Spotted at an event earlier this year, she looked divine in this sheer white sari. Let's take a look! (Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika looks like a goddess in this beautiful white sheer sari, which is perfect for the wedding season. (Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Designed by Dilnaz Karbhary, her intricately-detailed sari features a drape made of see-through zari cloth. (Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)
The sari's pallu, that fell gracefully off the shoulder, was adorned with tassel embellishments on the border. (Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika elevated her ensemble with a strappy bralette-style sequined blouse that had a plunging U-neckline. (Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)
Her makeup -- smokey eyes with heavy mascara -- elevated her look further. Her face glowed with highlighted pink cheeks and mauve lipstick. (Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)
She accessorised her attire with statement pearl studs and a stellar ring. (Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)
Looking exquisite in a low neat bun, she further teamed her outfit with a silver coloured hand clutch. (Malaika Arora/Instagram)
An epitome of beauty, Malaika Arora truly left her fans in awe and has once again proven to be a fashion icon. (Malaika Arora/Instagram)