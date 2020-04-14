1 / 11

Time and again Malaika Arora has stunned with her red carpet appearances. From embellished gowns to structured outfits, the fitness enthusiast has never shied away from experimenting, and has almost always impressed. We are as much a fan of her workout videos as we are of her airport and red carpet looks. But she mostly stands out in how effortlessly she nails elaborate gowns. In order to prove our point and add some cheer, here are some of her best looks from the recent past. (Designed by Gargi Singh)