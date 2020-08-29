Top news
- Sushant death: Don’t conduct parallel trial, respect privacy of victim, suspects, says Press Council advisory
- Punjab: 2 MLAs test positive after session, Capt in quarantine
- Show on Muslim ‘infiltration’ in civil service: SC declines stay, HC stops broadcast
- Juggling the Covid battle, Pune circus takes its magic online
- Mumbai: Shias observe a muted Muharram at home
- Dharavi redevelopment project to be delayed as govt plans to float new tender
- Youth drowns in flooded underpass in Ghaziabad
- Behind India’s 10th double hand transplant, some fear and a lot of hope
Here’s a look at Malaika Arora’s versatile airport looksPublished: August 29, 2020 9:50:14 am
Best of Express
- Speaker asks House panels not to discuss pending cases but record is otherwise
- PMO explores common voter list for LS, state and local polls
- EntertainmentWhy Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered as Black Panther
- EntertainmentBlack Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43
- TrendingMen turn bike into multi-tasking machine, impress Anand Mahindra and other netizens
- TrendingA 17-year-old is challenging Down syndrome stereotypes with his TikTok videos
- SportsCSK bowler and multiple staff members test positive for COVID-19
- The long wait ends for India's first Asiad gold medallist Sachin Nag
- OpinionWith Covid vaccine on the horizon, challenges await
- Explained: Issues in GST compensation
- LifestyleNo gatherings, little fun, a low-key sadhya: Malayalis' Onam plans amid the pandemic
- TechnologyIs Redmi 9 Prime the phone under Rs 10,000? Here's our review