Makar Sankranti 2020: In India, flying kites is synonymous with Makar Sankranti, and the International Kite Festival adds to the celebrations of this annual festival. Makar Sankranti, which marks the onset of summers and celebrates the harvest season, is also known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Paush Sankranti in West Bengal, Maghi Bihu in Assam and Lohri in Punjab. On this day, devotees worship Surya or the Sun God and seek his blessings. The International Kite Festival (IKF), which is organised during Makar Sankranti, sees participation of kitists from across the globe. As per the reports, this year, the event featured 153 kitists from 43 countries and 115 participants from 12 states. (Source: PTI)