Makar Sankranti Rangoli Designs 2020 Images: A new year has begun and with that has arrived a long line of festivals. Closely following the New year is Makar Sankranti. The day, which will be celebrated on January 15 this year, is known by different names in different places.It is celebrated as Bihu in Assam, Makar Sankranti in Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and the neighbouring regions, Sukarat in central India and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. The day is marked by festivities and gathering by friends and families. Several delicacies are prepared and houses are cleaned and adorned with rangolis. As we celebrate the festival today, here are some pictures of people designing rangolis outside their homes. (Express Photo by Abhisek Saha)