Makar Sankranti 2019: Colourful kites dot the sky as the day approaches

After the New Year celebrations, people residing in the eastern belt of India are getting ready to celebrate Makar Sankranti. One of the most ancient festivals, the day is observed in different parts of the country and is known by different names. The day marks the onset of summer and on this day, several delicacies and special sweets are prepared. There is also a custom of flying kites on this day. As the day approaches, here are some pictures of people flying kites across India.



A school student purchasing a kite that has the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, in Nagpur. (Source: PTI)