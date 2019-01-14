Toggle Menu Sections
Makar Sankranti 2019: Colourful kites dot the sky as the day approaches

One of the most ancient festivals, Makar Sankranti is observed in different parts of the country and is known by different names. The day marks the onset of summer and several delicacies and special sweets are prepared on this day. There is also a custom of flying kites.

After the New Year celebrations, people residing in the eastern belt of India are getting ready to celebrate Makar Sankranti. One of the most ancient festivals, the day is observed in different parts of the country and is known by different names. The day marks the onset of summer and on this day, several delicacies and special sweets are prepared. There is also a custom of flying kites on this day. As the day approaches, here are some pictures of people flying kites across India.

A school student purchasing a kite that has the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, in Nagpur. (Source: PTI)

People posing with kites in Amritsar, Sunday, January 13, 2019. (Source: PTI Photo)

People flying kites during at a Kite Festival in Surat.(Source: PTI Photo)

Shopkeeper selling kites with pictures of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi on it in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI)

People flying kites on Lohri in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)

People flying kites near the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, during the International Kite Festival at Kevadiya Colony. (Source: AP)

