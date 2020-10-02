MUST READ
- Bihar elections: After loyalty ‘warning’ from Lalu, RJD not ready to give Cong more than 60 seats
- Punjab: They called us ‘beopari bhai’, now they say ‘lutere’
- In Hyderabad, caste turns love story into a story of hate and murder
- From PM economic council to Niti Aayog, growing disquiet over Govt tight fist
- Balrampur victim had 10 injuries on body: postmortem report
- India to provide debt service relief to Myanmar
- Sanitiser, masks in lead roles as NSD preps for first show post lockdown
- Stopped on way, Rahul, Priyanka make a point —helped by police
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Have you read these 5 books on Mahatma Gandhi?October 2, 2020 2:42:30 pm
- Explained: One in every ten global Covid-19 deaths is in India
- Now, TMC MPs barred from entering Hathras, roughed up by UP police
- EntertainmentKhaali Peeli review: A timepass film
- TrendingA version of 'Vaishnav Janato' makes waves on social media on Gandhi's birth anniversary
- TrendingFrench ‘Spiderman’ faces fine after climbing Frankfurt skyscraper
- SportsDaren Sammy’s 6 sense: How Kieron Pollard stays back and smashes
- SportsCSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates
- OpinionBrutality of Hathras crime, brazen police abdication, have shaken and shamed us all
- Why the judiciary must intervene in the Hathras case
- LifestyleWe are in trouble, else we wouldn’t ask…please donate: Kavita Krishnamurthy
- TechnologyiPhone 12 and other smartphones launching in October 2020