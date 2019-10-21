Lifestyle Gallery Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Celebrities come out to vote A host of actors including Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, among others stepped out to cast their vote — and needless to say, aced the casual fashion game. Deepika Padukone looked lovely in a white sweatshirt which she teamed with blue denims. As always, she rounded out the look with sunglasses and her dazzling smile. (Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in a white and blue shirt that she teamed with (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were also spotted. While the actor opted for a black tee paired with checked shirt, the designer was seen in a black top and jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan too was spotted in a green tee and pants. We quite like the cap he donned and the way he chose to wear it. (Source: APH Images) Kiran Rao was seen in a bright yellow tee that she teamed with distressed jeans. (Source: APH Images) Varun Dhawan went for all blue and he quite liked the V-neck and blue jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Preity G Zinta looked adorable in this quirky tangerine tee-shirt. We like how she paired it with dark blue jeans. (Source: APH Images) Madhuri Dixit was seen in a white shirt and she paired it with casual pants. Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Mahesh Bhupathi were spotted together. While the actor went for a brighy yellow dress, the former tennis player was seen in an oversize blue shirt. Vidya Balan was seen in a black maxi dress that she paired with a denim jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan looked quite suave in a black tee that he paired with a white shirt. (Source: APH Images) Soha Ali Khan looked lovely in this ethnic wear. (Source: Instagram)