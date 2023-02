1 / 9

The occasion of Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year as the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, people observe fasts and chant 'Omg Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadev' while offering prayers at the temple. As such, devotees gather to collect Ganga River water and take holy dip in the river at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar (Courtesy: PTI)