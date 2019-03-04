Maha Shivratri 2019: Photos of people across India observing Shivratri

The occasion of Maha Shivratri involves a fair where people seek blessings from Lord Shiva at 1000 years old Shiva's Temple. It is said to be built in 1060 AD. The tribals of the surrounding areas come forth and sell their handicrafts. The Maha Shivratri Fair continues for 3/4 days. It starts two days prior to Maha Shivratri and continues for a day after Maha Shivratri. Nargik Seva Sanstha spends 26 hours to cater to the needs of the crowd. (Source: File Image)