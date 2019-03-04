Maha Shivratri 2019: Photos of people across India observing Shivratrihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/maha-shivratri-2019-how-india-is-celebrating-shivratri-photos-lord-shiva-5610282/
Maha Shivratri 2019: Photos of people across India observing Shivratri
The festival of Maha Shivratri is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva across India. Though Shivratris fall on the 14th day of each month of the lunar calendar, Maha Shivratri falls once a year during the months of February-March. This year it is being celebrated on March 4.