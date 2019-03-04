Toggle Menu Sections
Maha Shivratri 2019: Photos of people across India observing Shivratri

The festival of Maha Shivratri is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva across India. Though Shivratris fall on the 14th day of each month of the lunar calendar, Maha Shivratri falls once a year during the months of February-March. This year it is being celebrated on March 4.

Mahashivaratri marks the night when Lord Shiva performed the 'Tandava'. It is also believed that on this day Lord Shiva was married to Parvati. Since early morning, devotees throng Shiva temples to offer prayers and take a holy bath in rivers, and sacred 'sarovars'. (Source: GettyImages)

The occasion of Maha Shivratri involves a fair where people seek blessings from Lord Shiva at 1000 years old Shiva's Temple. It is said to be built in 1060 AD. The tribals of the surrounding areas come forth and sell their handicrafts. The Maha Shivratri Fair continues for 3/4 days. It starts two days prior to Maha Shivratri and continues for a day after Maha Shivratri. Nargik Seva Sanstha spends 26 hours to cater to the needs of the crowd. (Source: File Image)

On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast and visit Shiva temples across the country. Pujas are performed in the late evening and milk is offered to the Shivaling. At some temples, cultural programmes are also organised. (Source: File Image)

An Indian devotee dress up as Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri. People dance in honour of Lord Shiva, who is a perfect expression of rhythmic movement in the world. (Source: GettyImages)

Devotees dressed as Hindu goddess Kali participate in a procession. (Source:File Image)

Sadhus (holy men), sit beside fire as they chant mantras ahead of Maha Shivratri.(Source: GettyImages)

Maha Shivratri has a great significance for the Kumbh Mela. The festival marks the end of the holy event which is celebrated after every 12 years. This year, the ongoing Ardh Kumbh Mela will end on March 4 when devotees will take the last holy dip on the auspicious day. (Source: GettyImages)

Devotees of Bharat Sevashram Sangha organised a religious procession to mark Maha Shivratri on the streets of Kolkata. (Source: GettyImages)

