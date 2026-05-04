Many influential magazines have been shaped and sometimes completely run—by women who redefined publishing. From literature to fashion to politics, these editors and founders left a lasting mark, often without widespread recognition.
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The Dial by Margaret Fuller: In the 1840s, Margaret Fuller became the first woman editor of this influential literary magazine.
She used it as a platform for transcendentalist ideas and early feminist thought. (amazon.in)
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Ms. Magazine by Gloria Steinem: Launched in 1972, Ms. became a defining voice of second wave feminism. Steinem and her team reshaped how women’s issues were discussed in mainstream media. (wikipedia)
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The Crisis by Jessie Redmon Fauset: Though founded by W.E.B. Du Bois, Fauset played a crucial role as literary editor.
She nurtured voices of the Harlem Renaissance and shaped the magazine’s cultural impact. (amazon.in)
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Harper’s Bazaar by Carmel Snow: As editor in chief in the 1930s–50s, Snow transformed the magazine into a global fashion authority. She championed bold design and discovered iconic talents in the industry. (harper's bazaar official website)
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The West Indian Gazette by Claudia Jones: Founded in 1958, it was one of Britain’s first major Black newspapers.
Jones used it to amplify Caribbean voices and address social and political issues. (african american registry)
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Vogue by Anna Wintour: One of the most powerful figures in fashion publishing, Wintour has led Vogue since 1988.
Her vision shaped trends, culture, and the modern fashion magazine landscape. (wikimedia commons)