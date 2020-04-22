1 / 10

When it comes to nailing ethnic wear, few can do it as impressively as Madhuri Dixit. The actor always manages to turn heads in a sari and we eagerly wait for her sari looks. Whether it is subtle, elaborate or just the kind to be wearing for an event at night, the actor's wardrobe has all the solution. In case you are looking for tips, we have put together some of her most memorable sari looks. You can take inspiration from them and thank us later. (Designed by Gargi Singh)