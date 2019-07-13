Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit: Fashion hits and misses (July 7- July 13)

HIT: Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her sartorial choices, and she managed to stun once again as she was spotted visiting a friend’s house in Mumbai. Dressed in a floral printed midriff-baring dress, she kept the overall look casual and teamed it with a pair of white sneakers, white-rimmed sunglasses and a grey Chloe Nile bag that perfectly matched the flowy outfit. The dress, which featured a plunging neckline, created the illusion of a crop top and skirt set, thanks to the cut-out at its waistline. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)