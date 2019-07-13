Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit: Fashion hits and misses (July 7- July 13)

Toggle Menu Sections
From ethnic wear to casual ensembles, celebrities were spotted sporting various looks this week and giving us major fashion goals. Let's take a look at who wore what this week.

HIT: Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her sartorial choices, and she managed to stun once again as she was spotted visiting a friend’s house in Mumbai. Dressed in a floral printed midriff-baring dress, she kept the overall look casual and teamed it with a pair of white sneakers, white-rimmed sunglasses and a grey Chloe Nile bag that perfectly matched the flowy outfit. The dress, which featured a plunging neckline, created the illusion of a crop top and skirt set, thanks to the cut-out at its waistline. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a white Suzannah dress and classic black Gianvito Rossi pumps. Needless to say, she looked lovely on the occasion. (Source: the_royalfashion-Instagram)

HIT: Meghan Markle recently took a break from maternity duties to watch Serena Williams at her Wimbledon game. The Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a L’Agence blazer paired with black t-shirt, skinny jeans and black pumps. (Source: AP)

HIT: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen strolling down the streets of Manchester, England recently. The couple who have a superb sense of style, were seen acing their fashion game in trendy street wear. While, Sharma kept it simple in a black dress with a slit in the front, white sneakers and matching earrings, the captain kept it casual in a white T-shirt, grey joggers and a funky green jacket. (Photo: champ._kohli/Instagram)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut was spotted looking lovely in an Ermanno Scervino flowy dress. Not the one to go the conventional way, Ranaut amped the look with a pair of stockings with a garter belt. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with an elaborate hairdo, smokey eyes and footwear from Dolce & Gabbana. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Madhuri Dixit wore a sweetheart neckline white chiffon blouse paired with a white flowy skirt on the sets of a reality TV show recently. The outfit was similar to the ones she had worn in iconic film, Dil To Pagal Hai. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a lovely kurta and sharara set in ivory from designer Anita Dongre. The look was kept simple, and she teamed the embellished outfit with a pair of silver jhumkis and chunky silver rings. Keeping her hair loose and styled in soft curls, she rounded out the look with matching ivory juttis from Fizzy Goblet and opted for minimal make-up, which complemented the look really well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur was spotted in a printed co-ord set by designer Shruti Sancheti at a promotional event recently. She teamed the ensemble with a simple black crop top. (Source: APH Images)

