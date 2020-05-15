1 / 10

A look at Madhuri Dixit's style moments and you would instantly know that she makes a strong case with ethnic wear. Whether it is a promotional event or a red carpet evening, the Kalank actor often opts for saris or Anarkalis to make a statement. As the actor turns a year older today, here's a throwback to all the times she had us floored in ethnic wear. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)