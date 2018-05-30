1 / 7

While Chanel brought a ship for their cruise-inspired fashion show and Christian Dior added drama with horses and Mexican rodeos, Louis Vuitton decided to bring state-of-the-art architecture for their turn. Designer Nicolas Ghesquière, who did his fifth show for Louis Vuitton took his inspiration from the gravel path wondering what would be fashionable in such an environment. The designer pieces reflected chic futurism that he does best, along with a cult-y and vintage touch. The models walked amidst Joan Miró’s sculptures. Scroll down to see more pictures from the event. (Source: AP)