The Day 3 of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2018 saw some of Bollywood's favourite designers showcasing their Spring/Summer'19 collection. While Wendell Rodricks' outfits were full of vibrant hues, Gauri and Nainika's ensembles was more about drama. On the other hand, designers Nitin Bal Chauhan and Prashant Chauhan's collections featured larger-than-life headwears. Here's a compilation of some of the interesting looks from Day 3:



Designer duo Gauri and Nainika's creation was all about excessively ruffled gowns, dresses and tops along with sequin detailing, floral embellishments and leather boots. (Source: APH Images)