The Day 2 of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week was a star studded affair. While Sushmita Sen graced the ramp for Bhumika and Jyoti, Diana Penty stole the show at Vidhi Wadhwani's show. Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry became showstopper for Megha Jain. Other designers on the Day 2 list included Shruti Sancheti, Rahul Singh and Pratima Panday.



Dressed in a lime green ensemble, Sen looked stunning. Her look was accessorised with a matching turban-styled headwear and shimmery heels. (Source: APH Images)