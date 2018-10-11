1 / 9

The Day 1 of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week, which began on October 10, held at New Delhi, had designers showcasing their Spring/Summer'19 collection. Needless to say, there was a huge range of collection - right from bright-hued outfits, metallics and abstract patterns to the classic whites and blacks. Designers like Anupamaa Dayal, Samant Chauhan and Rimzim Dadu were among the participants, who showcased their latest collection. Here's a compilation of some of the best outfits from Day 1:



Anupamaa Dayal's colourful Spring/Summer 2019 collection titled 'BROKEN' drew inspiration from Japanese culture. According to the designer's Instagram post, their collection, "celebrates how women put the broken pieces of their lives together to emerge even more glorious and shining." (Source: APH Images)