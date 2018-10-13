1 / 7

The Day 3 of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2018 saw designers like Sanjukta Dutta, Poshpride, Architha Narayanam, Diksha Khanna and Wrap n Weft showcasing their Spring/Summer'19 collection. The evening also B-town celebrities like Tabu, Athiya Shetty, and Prachi Desai gracing the ramp in style. Here's a compilation of some of the interesting looks from Day 4:



Clad in a black Mekhla Chador from Sanjukta Dutta, Tabu cut out a pretty picture. The dark-hued sari had red and pink embroidery all over it and was teamed with a black blouse. (Source: APH Images)