Junior Bake Off S7: If your kids love desserts, chaos and cheering for underdogs, Junior Bake Off Season 7 is
pure fun. Young bakers whip up cakes, pastries and colourful treats while trying to keep
calm under pressure, which, of course, doesn’t always happen. There are hilarious baking
disasters, proud little victories and enough sugary creations to make everyone crave
cupcakes halfway through an episode. Fair warning, though, this show may inspire surprise
baking experiments in your kitchen. (PR Handout)