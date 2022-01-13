7 / 9

Raveena Tandon in a Label Anushree crimson cape, sharara, and bralette set is an example of how traditional dressing doesn't need to be all heavily embellished, embroidered or printed. The multi-coloured bralette featured mirror embroidery which added just the right amount of bling. She teamed the look with silver danglers and kept her makeup neutral with strong lips. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/ Instagram)