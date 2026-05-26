Across India, there are villages where traditional crafts are not just preserved in museums but continue to thrive as part of everyday life. From weaving and pottery to embroidery and metalwork, these living craft villages keep centuries-old artisanal traditions alive through generations of skilled communities. (unsplash)
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Channapatna: Often called India’s toy town, Channapatna is famous for lacquered wooden toys crafted using traditional techniques and natural dyes. (wikimedia commons)
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Hodka: Located near the Rann of Kutch, Hodka is famous for embroidery, leatherwork, mud mirror art, and colourful handicrafts created by local artisan communities. (incredible india)
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Molela: Molela’s artisans are known for terracotta plaques and clay relief work depicting folk deities, animals, and scenes from rural life. (wikimedia commons)
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Nirmal: This town is renowned for Nirmal paintings and handcrafted wooden toys featuring gold-toned detailing and traditional Indian motifs. (wikimedia commons)
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Pragpur: Along with its preserved heritage architecture, Pragpur supports local weaving, embroidery, and traditional Himachali handicrafts rooted in village culture. (himachal pradesh tourism)
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Raghurajpur: Known for Pattachitra painting, palm leaf engraving, and traditional performance arts, Raghurajpur is one of India’s most celebrated heritage craft villages.