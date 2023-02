7 / 10

Yusuf says,"The line is a crucial element in my work, typically drawn to represent a moving point. But a funny thing happens when I visualise the collection of lines as a fundamental building block. This indivisible point gives rise to several lines, which in turn give birth to countless unrecorded lines. As a result, when I draw a single line, I really draw two lines— one positive and one negative."(PR Handout)