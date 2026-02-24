India’s culinary diversity goes far beyond naan and roti. Across regions, traditional breads reflect local grains, climates, and cooking styles. From fermented delicacies to millet based staples, these lesser known Indian breads deserve a spot on every food lover’s radar. (wikimedia commons)
Girda: A traditional bread from Kashmiri cuisine, Girda is a soft, round flatbread baked in a tandoor. Slightly chewy with a distinct pattern pressed on top, it’s commonly eaten for breakfast with noon chai or served alongside hearty meat and vegetable dishes. (youtube: kashmirtastytreats)
Khoba Roti: Known for its intricate hand-pressed patterns, Khoba Roti is a thick wheat bread baked over an open flame. Its textured surface helps absorb ghee and rich curries, making it both beautiful and functional. (youtube: vahchef)
Babru: Often called the Himachali version of kachori, Babru is a deep fried bread stuffed with a black gram paste. Crispy on the outside and flavourful inside, it’s traditionally served with tamarind chutney during festivals and special occasions. (youtube: cookingwithsanjeevarya)
Mandua Roti: Made from nutrient-rich finger millet (ragi), Mandua Roti is a staple in the hills. Thick, earthy, and wholesome, it’s typically paired with ghee, local curries, or leafy greens. (navuttarakhand)
Pathiri: A soft, thin rice flour flatbread, Pathiri is light and delicate in texture. It’s commonly served with coconut-based curries and is a staple in Malabar cuisine, especially during festive meals. (wikimedia commons)
Sattu Paratha: Stuffed with roasted gram flour (sattu) mixed with spices, onions, and herbs, this hearty paratha is nutritious and filling. It’s a beloved comfort food often served with curd, pickle, or green chutney. (wikimedia commons)